Dougherty says he'll enforce STR law ...

Dougherty says he'll enforce STR law but encourages others to overturn it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

For the second time since it closed a public hearing on the proposed short-term rental law, the Town Board allowed audience members to comment at Tuesday's work session. Two residents who oppose the proposed law - Larry Adler and Kathryn O'Hagan - reiterated their views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr 13 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar 22 The War on Speech 1
News Tippi and Al Bevan honored by Lions Club Mar '17 nbfred 1
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC