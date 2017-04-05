County approves $2M for SCCC fitness ...

County approves $2M for SCCC fitness center for East End

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

The Suffolk County Legislature has approved spending $2 million for a long awaited ftness center at Suffolk County Community College's Northampton campus, which will bring a much-needed indoor pool to the East End. Legislator Bridget Fleming , who represents Shelter Island, stressed the importance of supporting the project, which includes an Olympic-size indoor swimming pool.

