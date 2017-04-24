Colin Quinn Coming To Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theater May 27

April 21, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Colin Quinn will be presenting a stand-up comedy show for Bay Street's Comedy Club series on Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm. Ticket prices range from $55 to $75 and are available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm.

