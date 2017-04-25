Bay Street Theater Announces 6th Annu...

Bay Street Theater Announces 6th Annual Honors Benefit Curtain Up

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that The 6th Annual Honors Benefit: Curtain Up! will take place on Monday, May 15 from 6-8 pm at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City. Ticket prices range from $150 to $500 and tables of 4 or more are also available.

