Wolffer Estate Vineyard Will Open a Second Hamptons Restaurant

The Meeting House at 4 Amagansett Square in Amagansett appeared to be a hopping place, but it closed suddenly this winter. Now the WA lffer family is taking over the space and planning a second East End restaurant - opening Memorial Day.

