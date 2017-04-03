Lawmakers agree to include water prot...

Lawmakers agree to include water protection in state budget

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: News12.com

Lawmakers in Albany are close on making a deal that would go toward protecting the state's waterways and bays. Adrienne Esposito, of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says schools and entire downtowns on the Island are still operating on septic systems, including about more than 100,000 businesses in Suffolk County.

