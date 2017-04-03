Lawmakers agree to include water protection in state budget
Lawmakers in Albany are close on making a deal that would go toward protecting the state's waterways and bays. Adrienne Esposito, of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says schools and entire downtowns on the Island are still operating on septic systems, including about more than 100,000 businesses in Suffolk County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 22
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tippi and Al Bevan honored by Lions Club
|Mar 15
|nbfred
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Ice
|110
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC