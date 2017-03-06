Judge refuses to dismiss criminal cha...

Judge refuses to dismiss criminal charges against Ludwick

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Real Deal

Sean Ludwick, the BlackHouse Development CEO accused of drunkenly crashing a car and leaving his passenger to die, lost his bid to have the multiple felony charges against him dismissed. New York State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho denied the defense team's motion to dismiss the most serious charges against Ludwick last week, 27East reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Sat Ice 110
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Suffolk County was issued at March 13 at 9:18AM EDT

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC