Judge refuses to dismiss criminal charges against Ludwick
Sean Ludwick, the BlackHouse Development CEO accused of drunkenly crashing a car and leaving his passenger to die, lost his bid to have the multiple felony charges against him dismissed. New York State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho denied the defense team's motion to dismiss the most serious charges against Ludwick last week, 27East reported.
