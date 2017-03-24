Hamptons International Film Festival Announces April Screenings
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts are pleased to announce that the Hamptons International Film Festival will continue their 25 Years: 25 Films series with a screening of Judy Berlin on Sunday, April 9 at 6:00pm, featuring a special appearance by lead actress Edie Falco . Ticket prices are $10 and are available online at www.baystreet.org and hamptonsfilmfest.org , or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday 11:00am to 5:00pm.
