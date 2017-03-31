CPF revenues continue to decline

Friday Mar 31 Shelter Island Reporter

REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Community Preservation Fund collects taxes on real estate sales to spend on open space aquisitions and water protection programs The first two months of 2017 have continued the downward trend in terms of Community Preservation Fund money going into East End town coffers for land and water preservation projects. That's the word from Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. who passed the legislation back in 1998 that created the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund to amass money for land preservation in an effort to protect the character of the area.

