Card optimistic about more highway $$

Wednesday Mar 15

Following a lobbying effort in Albany last week, Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. was optimistic about the amount of money the town could receive for road improvements in the next state budget. Mr. Card and his fellow highway superintendents met legislators last week during their New York State County Highway Superintendents Association "Local Roads Matter!" event.

