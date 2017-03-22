Bay Street Theater Looking for Used Cars to Be Donated
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is currently seeking donations of used cars. Cars must be able to be driven locally, therefore need to be in decent condition though high mileage is fine.
