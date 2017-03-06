Assembly acts to restore an original ...

Assembly acts to restore an original school tax program

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

The New York State Assembly has taken the first step in what it hopes will be a fix to the School Tax Relief program that provides tax relief to eligible property owners. Changes to the law made last year and intended to improve the review system only complicated it, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. .

