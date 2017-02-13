Thiele would end exemptions for code ...

Thiele would end exemptions for code violators

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

If Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. has his way there will be some new structure to property tax exemptions. He has introduced legislation calling for an end to tax exemptions on property that is in violation of local zoning, building or fire codes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb 9 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan 18 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC