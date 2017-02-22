New website, building inspector for Dering Harbor
The mayor won't be governing via Twitter and the Board of Trustees won't be live-streaming meetings from stately Village Hall. But Dering Harbor is entering the digital age thanks to a homeowner who won the approval of the board on February 18 to design and launch an official village website, just in time to announce the hiring of a new building inspector.
