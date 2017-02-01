Hamptons Cheat Sheet: New Yorkers a oewintera on the East End, the biggest sales of 2016 ... & more
Although the Hamptons luxury market sputtered in 2016, celebrities and titans of industry certainly bought their fair share of prime real estate. According to The Real Deal 's analysis, the biggest sale of 2016 was a $110 million deal for 6.4 acres of waterfront land on Lily Pond Land in East Hampton.
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan 12
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan 8
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
