Distribution of women's march hats creates controversy at LI school
A student group at Pierson Middle-High School in Sag Harbor is distributing the pink hats that were worn during the women's marches in Washington and New York City a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. "I just don't think school is an appropriate place for that," says Scott Rascelles, who has a daughter in sixth grade.
