Zac Brown Tribute Band Concert on Saturday, March 4 at Bay Street Theater
January 30, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce A Zac Brown Tribute Band Concert, Saturday, March 4 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event and available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm.
