This week in Shelter Island history

This week in Shelter Island history

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

Three astronauts - Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee died during a launch pad rehearsal when the Apollo 1 command module caught fire. The heaviest snow storm in Chicago history dumped 23 inches of the white stuff on the city in about 30 hours, stranding people in offices and schools and leaving 800 buses and about 50,000 automobiles stuck on roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan 18 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan 12 JESUSGRANDE 1
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan 8 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,671 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC