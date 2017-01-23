This week in Shelter Island history
Three astronauts - Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee died during a launch pad rehearsal when the Apollo 1 command module caught fire. The heaviest snow storm in Chicago history dumped 23 inches of the white stuff on the city in about 30 hours, stranding people in offices and schools and leaving 800 buses and about 50,000 automobiles stuck on roadways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan 12
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan 8
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC