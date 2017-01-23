This week in Shelter Island history

Three astronauts - Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee died during a launch pad rehearsal when the Apollo 1 command module caught fire. The heaviest snow storm in Chicago history dumped 23 inches of the white stuff on the city in about 30 hours, stranding people in offices and schools and leaving 800 buses and about 50,000 automobiles stuck on roadways.

