Thiele hails Cuomo's clean water plan

Wednesday Jan 11

Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposal for a $2 billion capital investment in the state's clean water infrastructure has drawn applause from Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. . The governor's proposal is similar to Mr. Thiele's call for a $5 billion investment in clean water infrastructure that called for $4 billion to be spent on water quality improvement projects and $1 billion on land preservation.

Sag Harbor, NY

