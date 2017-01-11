Thiele hails Cuomo's clean water plan
Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposal for a $2 billion capital investment in the state's clean water infrastructure has drawn applause from Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. . The governor's proposal is similar to Mr. Thiele's call for a $5 billion investment in clean water infrastructure that called for $4 billion to be spent on water quality improvement projects and $1 billion on land preservation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan 12
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan 8
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec 16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|After losing suit against former boss at top me...
|Aug '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC