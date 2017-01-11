Thiele hails Cuomo's clean water plan

Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposal for a $2 billion capital investment in the state's clean water infrastructure has drawn applause from Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. . The governor's proposal is similar to Mr. Thiele's call for a $5 billion investment in clean water infrastructure that called for $4 billion to be spent on water quality improvement projects and $1 billion on land preservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.