Thiele: Additional North Fork train s...

Thiele: Additional North Fork train service by end of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

An effort to increase train service to the East End has come one step closer to fruition, State Assemblyman Fred Thiele announced in a press release Monday. Long Island Rail Road representatives met with local elected officials Thursday to discuss transit improvements for the East End, including adding an additional weekend train to Greenport, creating a "Fishermen Train" to promote tourism and increasing the number of weekday departures, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb 9 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan 18 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC