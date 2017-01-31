Thiele: Additional North Fork train service by end of 2017

An effort to increase train service to the East End has come one step closer to fruition, State Assemblyman Fred Thiele announced in a press release Monday. Long Island Rail Road representatives met with local elected officials Thursday to discuss transit improvements for the East End, including adding an additional weekend train to Greenport, creating a "Fishermen Train" to promote tourism and increasing the number of weekday departures, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.