Thiele: Additional North Fork train service by end of 2017
An effort to increase train service to the East End has come one step closer to fruition, State Assemblyman Fred Thiele announced in a press release Monday. Long Island Rail Road representatives met with local elected officials Thursday to discuss transit improvements for the East End, including adding an additional weekend train to Greenport, creating a "Fishermen Train" to promote tourism and increasing the number of weekday departures, the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb 9
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC