Suffolk County Announces Narcan Training Classes for January & February 2017
County Executive Steve Bellone and Dr. James Tomarken, Commissioner of Health, are encouraging residents to take advantage of scheduled Opioid Overdose Prevention Program-Narcan Training Classes. The training, which meets New York State Department of Health requirements, will enable participants to recognize an opioid overdose, administer intranasal Narcan and take additional steps until EMS arrives.
