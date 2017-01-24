Promising news for Shelter Island School District
While Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. blasted Governor Andrew Cuomo's school aid proposal, but if the numbers quoted are accurate, Shelter Island would be among the few districts to get an increase in state aid. Shelter Island received $571,985 for the current school year and is projected to get $598,805 for the 2017-18 school term, representing a 4.69 percent increase above the current year's state aid.
