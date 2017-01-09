Legends of Rock Returns This Month
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Joe Lauro will be hosting ALL NEW LEGENDS OF ROCK films on Fridays, January 20, February 10, and March 10 at 8 pm. The LEGENDS programs present rate and iconic filmed performances by the greatest icons in rock 'n' roll, jazz and blues.Past programs have included rare clips of The Beatles, Rolling Stones , Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Sex Pistols, David Bowie and many others.
