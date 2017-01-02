Island boosts CPF revenues
For the first time in 2016, Shelter Island saw its Community Preservation Funds surpass what they were for the same period in 2015, according to numbers released by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. . For the first 11 months of 2016, the Island saw a 2.2 percent increase, bringing in $1.82 million as compared with $1.78 million for the same months in the previous year.
