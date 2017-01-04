Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Matt Lauer sells cottage, Polish royalty buys in Sag Harbor a & more
Matt Lauer's waterfront shack went for $3.5 million, short of his original asking price of $3.95 million. The "Today" host first listed the 1,800-square-foot home in July after buying Richard Gere's ginormous Strongheart Manor in the Sag Harbor area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|23 hr
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec 16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|After losing suit against former boss at top me...
|Aug '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|3
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC