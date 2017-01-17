Family thanks firefighters with Stars of Hope
The crew from the Shelter Island Fire Department with their stars, from left, Phil McEnroe, Max Pelletier, Andrew Crittenden, Ron Jernick, Susan Schrott, First Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter, William Rowlend, Tim King, and Herb Sherman Jr. . To show appreciation for the heroic efforts of Shelter Island and Sag Harbor firefighters in battling the December 16 Main Street fire in Sag Harbor, Island resident Susan Schrott and her family gathered over the holidays to create Stars of Hope for members of both fire departments.
