Family thanks firefighters with Stars...

Family thanks firefighters with Stars of Hope

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

The crew from the Shelter Island Fire Department with their stars, from left, Phil McEnroe, Max Pelletier, Andrew Crittenden, Ron Jernick, Susan Schrott, First Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter, William Rowlend, Tim King, and Herb Sherman Jr. . To show appreciation for the heroic efforts of Shelter Island and Sag Harbor firefighters in battling the December 16 Main Street fire in Sag Harbor, Island resident Susan Schrott and her family gathered over the holidays to create Stars of Hope for members of both fire departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan 12 JESUSGRANDE 1
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan 8 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
News After losing suit against former boss at top me... Aug '16 Rev Cash Dollar 3
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC