Congressman pushes for disaster relie...

Congressman pushes for disaster relief following Sag Harbor fire

Friday Jan 13 Read more: News12.com

Congressman Lee Zeldin wants Gov. Cuomo to act soon so businesses and residents can get federal help. The huge fire in Sag Harbor's downtown has Congressman Lee Zeldin wants Gov. Cuomo to act soon so businesses and residents can get federal help.

