Bay Street Theater Raises $15,000 for A Night of Thanks, A Benefit...
January 20, 2017 - Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts presented a benefit concert to raise funds for Sag Harbor's Volunteer Ambulance and Fire Departments, entitled A Night of Thanks, that took place at Bay Street Theater on Thursday, January 19 at 7 pm. The evening raised $15,000 which will be split evenly between these two organizations.
