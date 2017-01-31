Bay Street Theater Partners with Hamp...

Bay Street Theater Partners with Hamptons International Film Festival to Showcase Films

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that films will return to Bay Street this winter and spring, with support from Hamptons International Film Festival and others. Coming first, Bay Street is partnering with Hampton International Film Festival beginning Saturday, February 11, with shows at 12 noon, 2pm, 5pm and 7pm, with a chance for audiences to see the new Academy Award nominees in the categories of Best Live Action Short Film and Best Animated Short Film.This represents the 12th consecutive year that Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present this special theatrical experience, which has become a perennial hit with audiences around the world.

