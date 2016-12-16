"We knew what we were getting into." Island firefighters at morning fire
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DEPARTMENT The scene on Main Street, Sag Harbor this morning with the Sag Harbor Cinema, on left. A fire that broke out on Sag Harbor's Main Street early Friday morning has resulted in serious damage to several buildings, including the iconic Sag Harbor Cinema, which was destroyed.
