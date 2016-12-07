State to fund addiction services
In the ongoing effort to curb the use of heroin and prescription opioid misuse, New York State is funding a $3.85 million project to expand addiction support initiatives, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. announced this week. a Up to $100,000 in grants from a fund of $1.2 million would go to the Family Support Navigator programs in each of the state's 10 economic development regions.
