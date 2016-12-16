Sag Harbor fire takes out Compass brokerage office

Compass started 2016 strong with the merger of Strough Real Estate Brokerage in New York's Sag Harbor in January, its third venture in the Hamptons - further solidifying the tech-savvy brokerage's presence on the East Coast. Sadly, the company's new Sag Harbor office, located right next to the city's historic Sag Harbor Cinema, went up in flames early on Dec. 16 - the casualty of a fire that apparently started on the back deck of a nearby coffee shop.

