Matt Lauer sells Hamptons home for $3.5m after trading up for Richard Gere's mansion

Carrie Fisher, 60, suffers massive heart attack on a 11-hour flight: Star given CPR after she 'stopped breathing for TEN MINUTES' Billionaire chair of Donald Trump's New York campaign says he hopes Obama dies from 'having relations' with a cow and Michelle goes back to being a male ape in the new year Ex-cop jailed for raping a girl, 7, has conviction OVERTURNED after racy texts about his preference for women with no pubic hair were used at trial to argue he was a pedophile BREAKING NEWS: Woman missing after 'falling overboard' during Caribbean cruise on Queen Mary 2 liner after it left New York Kiss more, ditch porn and DON'T compare yourself to others: Sexologist reveals her tips to make 2017 the year you have the best sex yet White officer is placed on restricted duty over video showing him 'violently' arresting black woman and her daughter after she called 911 for help when her 'son, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.