Joy Behar splashes out $4.7 million for Victorian-style,...
New View! Joy Behar splashes out $4.7 million for Victorian-style, four-bedroom house in chi-chi Sag Harbor Joy Behar has laid out $4.7 million for a new home in Sag Harbor after selling her property in nearby East Hampton, New York. The 74-year-old co-host of ABC's The View bought the 4,500-square-foot Victorian-style home in August, according to recently released public records cited by newsday.com .
