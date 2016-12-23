Island paddle race raises $25k for ma...

Island paddle race raises $25k for marine programs

Friday Dec 23

The Great Peconic Race that brought all sorts of paddlers here to compete in a 19.5-mile circumnavigation of Shelter Island in September has raised $25,000 to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Marine Program . Members of the race committee handed off a check to CCMP representative Kim Barbour recently at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, one of the many East End businesses supporting the race.

