Island paddle race raises $25k for marine programs

The Great Peconic Race that brought all sorts of paddlers here to compete in a 19.5-mile circumnavigation of Shelter Island in September has raised $25,000 to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Marine Program . Members of the race committee handed off a check to CCMP representative Kim Barbour recently at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, one of the many East End businesses supporting the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.