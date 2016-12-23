Island paddle race raises $25k for marine programs
The Great Peconic Race that brought all sorts of paddlers here to compete in a 19.5-mile circumnavigation of Shelter Island in September has raised $25,000 to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Marine Program . Members of the race committee handed off a check to CCMP representative Kim Barbour recently at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, one of the many East End businesses supporting the race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Fri
|fyi
|2
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec 16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|After losing suit against former boss at top me...
|Aug '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|3
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC