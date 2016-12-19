Herrmann's Castle make over advances
Representatives for Zach Vella are hoping his long battle to replace the antiquated Herrmann's Castle with a modern structure will finally reach a successful conclusion. After months of hearings and work sessions before the Zoning Board of Appeals, what is expected to be the final hearing closed December 14, leaving only written comments submitted by January 11 to be considered before the ZBA renders its decision.
