Firefighters rapidly stop house fire

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

JULIE LANE PHOTO Shelter Island Firefighters kept what could have become a serious blaze in check Tuesday morning after what initially looked like a brush fire turned out to be an electrical fire. For the second time in less than a week, Shelter Island Firefighters responded to an early morning fire, but this time it was a smaller situation than they had faced assisting at the Sag Harbor blaze last Friday.

