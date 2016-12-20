Firefighters rapidly stop house fire
JULIE LANE PHOTO Shelter Island Firefighters kept what could have become a serious blaze in check Tuesday morning after what initially looked like a brush fire turned out to be an electrical fire. For the second time in less than a week, Shelter Island Firefighters responded to an early morning fire, but this time it was a smaller situation than they had faced assisting at the Sag Harbor blaze last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Dec 16
|fyi
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec 16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov 30
|SMH
|2,912
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|After losing suit against former boss at top me...
|Aug '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|3
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC