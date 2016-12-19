All New All Star Comedy Shows at Bay Street Theater on Friday, January 13 & 27
December 19, 2016 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Joseph Vecsey is back again to host All New All Star Comedy Shows on Friday's, January 13 and 27 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and available online , or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500.
