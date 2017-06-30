NeighborWorks to host open house
To celebrate the opening of its Bennington office, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is hosting an open house on Friday. The office will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., as part of the downtown's "First Friday" festivities.
