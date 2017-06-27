Vermont man avoids jail after his bull causes fatal crash

'If it wanders back into the road, somebody's going to die': Bull owner who admitted reckless endangerment after his 1,800-pound animal caused a fatal crash avoids jail as 911 calls are played to court The owner of a bull that wandered out on a road and caused a fatal car crash in Vermont two years ago has avoided jail. Craig Mosher was sentenced to six to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service on Wednesday for the crash that killed 62-year-old Jon Michael Bellis in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.