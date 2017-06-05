Rutland commercial properties change hands
Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire has praised the announcement June 6 of two major downtown-area real estate purchases. The commercial properties were purchased by Rutland-based MKF Properties operated by Mark Foley, Jr. MKF Properties has purchased multi-story buildings located at both 72 Merchants Row and 77 Grove St. located in Rutland's downtown area.
