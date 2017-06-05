Rachael Howard Obituary, 77
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for Rachael Ann Bates Ayer Howard who passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of May 31. She was born on Jan. 13, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia and grew up in Vermont. Rachael Ann graduated from Rutland High School in Rutland.
