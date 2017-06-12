Police: Man hurt in blasting cap accident at Danby quarry

An employee of a Danby quarry was injured Wednesday in an accident involving blasting caps, Vermont State Police said. According to state police, troopers from the Rutland barracks were informed at 9;24 a.m. that the man, identified as Kenneth Williams of Granville, N.Y., was attempting to dispose of blasting caps at Vermont Quarries in Danby when an explosion occurred, injuring him in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.