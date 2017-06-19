Man held after break-in, assault

A local man is being held without bail after being accused of breaking into a woman's apartment and assaulting her on Wednesday morning. Nathaniel Serre, 27, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Rutland County on Thursday to single counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling, first degree aggravated assault and obstructing justice, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.