Local supers see benefits of statewide health care contract for teachers

Rutland area school superintendents haven't taken an official stance on Gov. Phil Scott's plan for a statewide health care plan for all teachers, but they say the idea offers wide-ranging benefits. "Not only would a statewide health care decision save money for school districts on health care cost, it could save thousands of man-hours sitting at the negotiating table and save on legal fees as well," according to Joan Paustian, superintendent of the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.