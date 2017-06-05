Local supers see benefits of statewid...

Local supers see benefits of statewide health care contract for teachers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Denton Publications

Rutland area school superintendents haven't taken an official stance on Gov. Phil Scott's plan for a statewide health care plan for all teachers, but they say the idea offers wide-ranging benefits. "Not only would a statewide health care decision save money for school districts on health care cost, it could save thousands of man-hours sitting at the negotiating table and save on legal fees as well," according to Joan Paustian, superintendent of the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rutland May 16 VictorOrians 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Apr '17 TheReligionOfPeac... 8
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 33
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC