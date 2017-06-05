A Historical Roadside Marker in Randolph Goes Missing
Vermont State Police, along with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, are looking for the large bronze placard that disappeared several months ago - possibly as long ago as December. State historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann said a community member noticed the sign was missing last month and notified officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rutland
|May 16
|VictorOrians
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|8
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|33
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC