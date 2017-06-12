3rd Syrian refugee family arrives in Rutland
A third Syrian refugee family has arrived in a Vermont city that had been expecting 20 to 25 families from Syria and Iraq before President Donald Trump's immigration orders suspended the resettlement. Vermont Public Radio reports the married couple with three children arrived Thursday.
