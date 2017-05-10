Volunteer gardeners help Rutland bloom

Thursday morning, members of the Rutland Garden Club planted boxwood and creeping junipers at the Blue Star Memorial garden off Woodstock Ave. The group has been around since the 1930s and currently had about 70 members. They raise money to buy the plants and then work all summer planting throughout the city.

