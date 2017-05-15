To the editor: Thank you to all Green...

To the editor: Thank you to all Green Up Day volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Chester Telegraph

I would like to express greetings and gratitude to many who made Green Up Day 2017 a vibrant reality. Thank you! To the volunteers: More than 22,000 people of all walks of life and varied ages volunteered to come out and clean up litter from Vermont's roadsides, public and natural spaces and waterways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rutland Tue VictorOrians 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Apr 18 TheReligionOfPeac... 8
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar '17 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Rutland County was issued at May 18 at 3:35PM EDT

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC