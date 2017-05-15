To the editor: Thank you to all Green Up Day volunteers
I would like to express greetings and gratitude to many who made Green Up Day 2017 a vibrant reality. Thank you! To the volunteers: More than 22,000 people of all walks of life and varied ages volunteered to come out and clean up litter from Vermont's roadsides, public and natural spaces and waterways.
