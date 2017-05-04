Strong storms cause thousands of outages in Vermont
These are snapshots from Rutland where several of you have reported downed trees and power lines which have left thousands in the dark. We heard from a woman in Randolph who told us the storm rolled through her area and "trees were snapping left and right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Apr 18
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|8
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC